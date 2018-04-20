MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal marshals and Dane County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a fugitive wanted on charges of strangulation and substantial battery after finding him hiding behind a false wall at a Madison residence.

Authorities arrested 33-year-old Jeremy Waugh Wednesday at the home of a friend. Sheriff’s officials say he was found hiding behind a wall inside a bedroom closet and struggled with deputies as they tried to arrest him.

Waugh’s friend, a 47-year-old woman, was arrested on possible charges of harboring a felon.