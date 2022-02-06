MIAMI — The Crystal Cruise ship on the lam in the Bahamas from a U.S. federal court arrest warrant, the Crystal Symphony, and a sister ship, the Crystal Serenity, have been taken into custody by local authorities, according to reports.

The Symphony, which was supposed to dock in Miami Jan. 22, has been in the Bahamas, avoiding an arrest warrant issued after Peninsula Petroleum Far East filed a civil lawsuit in federal court. Peninsula Petroleum claimed that of the $3.4 million fuel bill owed it by Genting Hong Kong-owned Crystal Cruises and Star Cruises, $1.2 million was for Crystal Symphony’s fuel.

A federal judge in Miami signed an arrest warrant for the Crystal Symphony, which went to the Bahamas instead of Miami. The Crystal Serenity diverted to the Bahamas last week. Passengers for each ship were ferried to Port Everglades.

Their arrest was first reported by attorney James Walker on Cruise Law News on Saturday. The same day, CrewCenter posted what it said was an announcement by the Crystal Symphony captain:

“The ship has been placed under arrest by the local authorities over some unpaid bills, and as it bad as it sounds it’s actually quite a good thing that happen. We’ve been told that this will not affect any personnel movement. So the crew movement and crew sign offs can still go as planned, and we are in process of preparing this. So this is unfortunate news but this was actually quite expected.”

Crystal Cruises spokesman Vance Gulliksen emailed Saturday, “We are unable to comment on pending legal matters at this time. Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony’s voyages ended last month and there are no guests onboard.

“The officers and crew on board are being well cared for and staying in single accommodations some of which are guest staterooms. We are making sure they are comfortable and able to enjoy the various amenities on board. Crew members have been paid their January wages and we are meeting and exceeding all contractual obligations.”

Genting Hong Kong announced on Jan. 19 that it wouldn’t be able to pay its debts. Crystal says it’s halted its Ocean and Expedition Cruises through April 29 and River cruises through May.

