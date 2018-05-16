BOSTON (AP) — A fugitive Dominican national caught after 20 years has pleaded guilty in a Boston federal court for not showing up to a sentencing hearing.
Fifty-one-year-old Luis Alberto Solano-Pimentel pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of failure to appear to a sentencing hearing in 1997.
Solano-Pimentel pleaded guilty to passport fraud in Boston that year. He remained a fugitive until he was arrested in Warwick, Rhode Island in March.
His charges carry a sentence no greater than five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.
An attorney for Solano-Pimentel could not be immediately identified.