BOSTON (AP) — A fugitive Dominican national caught after 20 years has pleaded guilty in a Boston federal court for not showing up to a sentencing hearing.

Fifty-one-year-old Luis Alberto Solano-Pimentel pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of failure to appear to a sentencing hearing in 1997.

Solano-Pimentel pleaded guilty to passport fraud in Boston that year. He remained a fugitive until he was arrested in Warwick, Rhode Island in March.

His charges carry a sentence no greater than five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

An attorney for Solano-Pimentel could not be immediately identified.