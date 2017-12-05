NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A 12-hour standoff near the campus of Old Dominion University in Virginia ended with a fugitive taken into custody.
News outlets report Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Leuer says the man wanted on an outstanding federal arrest warrant had been hiding in the attic of a house under insulation, and was taken into custody shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Norfolk police spokesman Daniel Hudson said officers were notified of the attempt to apprehend a fugitive at 1:35 p.m. Monday. Campus police and members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also assisted.
ODU spokesman John Cawley said an alert sent at 2:30 p.m. instructed students and faculty to stay out of the area, a block away from the university’s convocation center.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole to step down at end of year
- KeyArena MOU approved by Seattle City Council; will NHL announcement soon follow? VIEW
- Amazon replies to Seattle’s ‘refresh button’ request by proposing a meeting — on its turf
- By grounding Eagles, Seahawks wake up rest of NFL, show they’re still contenders
Further details haven’t been released.