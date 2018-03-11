GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Police in Greeley say a man wanted on kidnapping and sexual assault charges surrendered after allegedly trying to set fire to a relative’s house.

The Greeley Tribune reports 45-year-old Anthony Alfonso Griego surrendered without resisting on Saturday.

Police tracked Griego to the house Saturday night. Police say a resident came out and told officers Griego was inside, tampering with the stove and gas lines.

Officers said smoke began to rise from the house, and Griego came out and surrendered. He was taken to a hospital and treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

He was being held on additional charges of arson and criminal mischief.

Griego wasn’t listed in online jail records Sunday, and it was not known whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

