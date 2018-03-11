GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Police in Greeley say a man wanted on kidnapping and sexual assault charges surrendered after allegedly trying to set fire to a relative’s house.
The Greeley Tribune reports 45-year-old Anthony Alfonso Griego surrendered without resisting on Saturday.
Police tracked Griego to the house Saturday night. Police say a resident came out and told officers Griego was inside, tampering with the stove and gas lines.
Officers said smoke began to rise from the house, and Griego came out and surrendered. He was taken to a hospital and treated for burns and smoke inhalation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- Once silent, Stormy Daniels speaks loudly with lawsuit targeting Trump
- Tax law rushed through U.S. Congress includes host of glitches
- Gunman in California vet center killings was former patient VIEW
He was being held on additional charges of arson and criminal mischief.
Griego wasn’t listed in online jail records Sunday, and it was not known whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
___
Information from: The Tribune of Greeley, Co, http://greeleytribune.com