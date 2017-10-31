NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — An oil tank spill in the basement of a Newark elementary school has prompted questions from concerned parents.

NJ.com reports the spill was discovered Thursday in the Wilson Avenue School boiler room. Newark Public Schools spokeswoman Tracey Munford says the district notified the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Munford says state officials on Friday tested for volatile organic compounds in the boiler room, fuel tank crawl space and several other areas within the school. According to officials, the compunds were only found in the crawl space. Munford says the compounds were below acceptable levels and that parents were notified of the situation.

The DEP cleared the building for classes Monday after a cleanup. Munford says the district will monitor the situation and follow up with any parents who contacted administrators.

Information from: NJ Advance Media.