CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Officials in Tennessee say they are working to clean up a fuel spill at a creek near the mouth of the Tennessee River.

A statement from the Chattanooga Fire Department says crews were notified Monday evening about a petroleum spill at Citico Creek. Assistant Fire Chief Danny Hague says more than 1,000 gallons of petroleum spilled and even though crews deployed booms to absorb the fuel, residents may still notice a sheen on the creek or the river south of where the creek enters it.

The statement says the fire department is working with city, state and federal agencies to clean the spill, identify the material and determine where it came from.