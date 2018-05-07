BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — State agencies are recommending no subsistence activities in fuel-contaminated areas around the village of Scammon Bay in wake of last month’s spill.

KYUK-AM reported Sunday that the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation and the state Department of Health and Social Services have issued a community advisory and posted fact sheets around the town.

The Askinuk Village Corporation tank farm last month had 7,000 gallons (26,500 liters) of gasoline spill, some of which escaped the liner and flowed into a nearby creek and then into the Kun River.

The contaminated areas are important subsistence grounds for the village. Residents harvest fish, gather bird eggs and hunt migratory birds and marine mammals in the wetlands and waterways.

