COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Forecasts are calling for an unusually cold beginning to the new year in Ohio. There could be some snow to go with those single digit temperatures as well.

Temperatures in Columbus were expected to dip as low as 1 degree Monday morning, and just a bit warmer at 4 degrees in Cleveland. Cincinnati temperatures could drop below zero.

Light snow was falling in Columbus and southwest Ohio among other places on Sunday.

The city of Cleveland is keeping four recreation centers open 24 hours a day as warming centers before reevaluating conditions Monday.