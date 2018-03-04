CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — About 1,400 union members at Frontier Communications have gone on strike in West Virginia and parts of Virginia after a contract extension expired.

The Communications Workers of America says its members in District 2-13 went on strike early Sunday. Negotiations between the union and company have been ongoing since last May and a contract extension expired Saturday.

The strike involves Frontier workers throughout West Virginia and in Ashburn, Virginia.

CWA District 2-13 Vice President Ed Mooney says job cuts at Frontier “have gone too far” and the union wants the company to invest in maintaining and rebuilding its network in West Virginia.

Frontier Midwest Region Senior Vice President Greg Stephens says the company would like to continue contract negotiations “and resolve this matter quickly.”