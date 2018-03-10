ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A native of France has regained the lead as front-runners pass the midway point in Alaska’s 1,000-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Nicolas Petit was the first to leave the checkpoint at Grayling for the 122-mile stretch before the next checkpoint at Kaltag Friday afternoon and was nearing the village late Saturday morning.

Petit, who now lives in Girdwood, Alaska, was followed out of Grayling by defending champion Mitch Seavey and Norwegian musher Joar UIsom.

All three have completed mandatory eight-hour and 24-hour breaks in the race.

Poor weather Friday prevented small planes from delivering food to one of the four checkpoints on the Yukon River.

The race began last Sunday in Willow, Alaska, with 67 teams. Three have scratched.

The winner is expected to reach Nome early next week.