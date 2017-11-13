A new museum dedicated to slavery and its legacy — including segregation and mass incarceration — is scheduled to open in Montgomery, Alabama, next spring.
The opening for The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration is set for April 26.
The museum is a project of the Equal Justice Initiative , a nonprofit in Montgomery that provides legal representation to prisoners who may have been wrongly convicted, to poor prisoners and to defendants in Alabama death penalty cases.
The Equal Justice Initiative was founded by Bryan Stevenson, an attorney and human rights activist whose work on criminal justice issues earned him a MacArthur “genius” award .
Also opening on that date is EJI’s National Memorial for Peace and Justice dedicated to the victims of lynchings.