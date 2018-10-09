Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Next year’s Met Gala will be downright campy.

No, seriously: The Metropolitan Museum announced Tuesday that the “camp aesthetic” will be the subject of its next blockbuster Costume Institute exhibit.

The spring exhibit is launched each year by the star-studded Met Gala, where attendees do their best to dress according to the prescribed theme.

The gala is always chaired by a team of high-wattage celebrities, and next year will be no exception. The May 6 affair will be chaired by pop star and actress-of-the-moment Lady Gaga, tennis star Serena Williams, and singer Harry Styles, along with Gucci designer Alessandro Michele and, as always, Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

The new theme is decidedly more lighthearted than last year’s hugely successful “Heavenly Bodies,” about the relationship between fashion and Catholicism.

