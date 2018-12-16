LONDON (AP) — A zoo in northwest England says insects, frogs, fish and small birds perished in a fire that broke out in an enclosure devoted to exotic tropical habitats.
Chester Zoo said in a statement issued on Sunday that keepers were able to lure all mammal species to safety, including critically endangered Sumatran orangutans, Sulawesi macaques and endangered silvery gibbons. But creatures that were kept near the fire’s starting point in the Monsoon Forest habitat area could not be saved.
Chief Operating Officer Jamie Christon says it’s “absolutely heart-breaking to lose any animal, especially when conservationists have worked so hard to breed these wonderful species.”
The zoo, which is near Chester, south of the English city of Liverpool, says the cause of Saturday’s fire remains under investigation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Federal judge in Texas rules Obama health-care law unconstitutional
- Interior Secretary Zinke resigns amid investigations
- George Conway calls Trump a liar after Kellyanne Conway defends president on TV
- Mounting legal threats surround Trump as nearly every organization he has led is under investigation
- 12-year-old in China kills his mother, then returns to school, igniting an outcry