HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — The snowstorm that dumped nearly a foot of snow on Ocean City and much of Maryland’s Eastern Shore has been followed by a deep freeze enveloping the entire state.

Low temperatures recorded Friday across the state were well short of a record, but plenty cold nonetheless. The National weather Service recorded a low temperature of 9 degrees (-13 Celsius) in Hagerstown, in the western part of the state. The low at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport was 10 degrees (-12 Celsius).

The cold, coupled with winds, prompted some school systems to close or open late.

Even colder temperatures were forecast for the weekend.