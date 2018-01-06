HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Frigid temperatures are causing water main breaks in Connecticut communities.

Officials in the suburb of West Hartford say 19 homes have been affected by a water main break reported at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Metropolitan District said it’s expected to take up to 8 hours to repair. The drinking water and sewage service agency says the water main dates to 1948.

In the town of Plymouth, officials say some residents in the Terryville section are without water because of a main break at around 6 a.m. Saturday.

Connecticut Water says it is working to locate the break and it’s still not clear how many households it has affected. The drinking water provider says it expected to have water service restored by the end of the day.