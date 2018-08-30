CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Republican mega-donor Foster Friess says he considered but has decided not to run a write-in campaign for Wyoming governor.

Friess lost to State Treasurer Mark Gordon in the Republican gubernatorial primary Aug. 21.

Friess complained to state GOP officials after the primary that Democrats registering as Republicans influenced the outcome.

Voters may register at the polls in Wyoming. The practice allows Democrats to register as Republicans when a Republican primary is more hotly contested than the Democratic one, as was the case with the primary.

A write-in campaign by Friess would have boosted the chances of Democratic candidate Mary Throne by siphoning votes away from Gordon.

Friess said at a Republican unity event Thursday in that Cheyenne he was planning a write-in campaign but state Republican leaders changed his mind.