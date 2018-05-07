LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A year after a state lawmaker’s death, friends and family are gathering to raise money to support addiction treatment in the Upper Peninsula.

John Kivela, a Democrat from Marquette, killed himself after a drunken driving arrest in the Lansing area. In 2015, he publicly said that he had struggled with alcoholism.

An event to honor Kivela will be held Wednesday at Central United Methodist Church in Lansing. Lawmakers from both parties are expected to attend. Great Lakes Recovery Centers Foundation will administer a fund in Kivela’s name.

Shelby Kivela says she hopes that her father’s legacy turns out to be open discussions about addiction and mental health. Kivela was mayor of Marquette before being elected to the Legislature.

www.kivelalegacyfund.org