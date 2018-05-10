LOS ANGELES (AP) — Friends and relatives of the Americans held in North Korea say they’re grateful they’ve have been released back to the U.S.

The men — Kim Hak Song, Tony Kim and Kim Dong Chul — were greeted by President Donald Trump early Thursday at a military base outside Washington.

Tony Kim, of Riverside, taught accounting at Pyongyang University of Science and Technology and was detained in April 2017.

His family said they’re grateful for his release and thanked Trump for engaging directly with North Korea.

Kim Hak Song, who worked at the same privately funded college, was detained a month later.

The Oriental Mission Church in Los Angeles says he was a missionary affiliated with the church and was detained while trying to return to his home in China.