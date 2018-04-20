COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Gibbons and President Donald Trump are linked by an odd coincidence.

In 1989, Gibbons’ then-business partner, Kevin Brown, died in a power boat accident at Atlantic City hosted by the Trump Castle Hotel & Casino, which the president owned at the time. Trump outbid Key West, Florida, by $10,000 for the opportunity to host. Uncooperative weather marred many of that year’s race events. Brown’s race was almost canceled.

Gibbons, a Cleveland investment banker, says he’s never thought to mention the coincidence while campaigning.

He’s running for the hotly contested seat held by Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown. He and Republican rival U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (reh-NAY’-see) jockey regularly over who’s most closely aligned with Trump.

Trump won the political bellwether state handily in 2016.