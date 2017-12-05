FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Police in Fresno are investigating reports that a girl was kidnapped after witnesses spotted a man grabbing the child as she flailed her arms and tried to escape.
The Fresno Bee reports that police called a news conference Tuesday to say that witnesses spotted the man come up behind the girl, grab her and take her into a nearby shopping center as she tried to get away.
The girl was wearing a pink T-shirt, purple sweater and blue pants. She was described as Caucasian, about 8 to 10 years old, with brown hair.
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said 50 officers, a police dog and FBI agents were searching for the girl.
Police said they had received no reports of a missing child, however.