SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri State University student who feared he swiped a potential sweetheart out of his life with a dating app mishap has emailed every Claudia on campus to find her.

The freshman meant to swipe right on the woman’s Tinder profile — a sign that he wanted to meet her. Instead he swiped left, rejecting her. All he knew was her first name and that she also was a Missouri State student. Over the weekend, he began emailing the 22 Claudias on campus, offering to take the one that got away out for doughnuts.

When freshman Claudia Alley got the email, she knew it was about her because it referenced a joke in her bio. She told the Springfield News-Leader she’s agreed to the doughnut date.

