CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Incoming members of the Democratic Party’s new U.S. House majority say they’re ready to turn the energy of their campaigns into real power on Capitol Hill.
Rep.-elects Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and a handful of other liberal-leaning incoming Democrats used an orientation event for freshman lawmakers sponsored by the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics to stake out some of their top issues — from gun violence to climate change.
They say they’re ready to leverage their victories at the ballot box into victories in Congress — an institution that prizes seniority.
Pressley said power is also about building communities with voters and using social media.
Ocasio-Cortez said like-minded incoming Democratic members of the House have the numbers needed to press their case for change.