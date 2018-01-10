LONDON (AP) — A French businessman is appearing in a London court to face extradition proceedings over allegations of fraud and money laundering.
Alexandre Djouhri is due at Westminster Magistrates’ Court Wednesday for a bail hearing.
British police say Djouhri was arrested Sunday at Heathrow Airport on a warrant issued by France “for offenses of fraud and money laundering.”
He appeared in court Monday and was ordered detained until his next hearing.
French judges have sought to question Djouhri as part of a French investigation into claims that former President Nicolas Sarkozy’s 2007 election campaign received millions in funding from the late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi.
France was a key player in the 2011 NATO-backed uprising in Libya that toppled and killed Gadhafi.