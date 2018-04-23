PARIS (AP) — Striking French train workers have occupied a building in a surprise protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s changes to the state-run rail company.
At least 150 union activists mounted fire stairs to enter the freight offices of rail company SNCF in the Paris suburb of Clichy in Monday’s protest action.
Riot police surrounded the site and blocked the road outside. Protesters lit flares, hung huge banners from windows and sung protest songs but the atmosphere was calm. Many of the employees appeared to have left the building.
It was the latest protest action by workers angry over Macron’s overhaul of the economy.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought VIEW
- Archaeologists find bust of Roman emperor in Egypt
- Scott Pruitt before the EPA: Fancy homes, a shell company and friends with money
- Former Mariners reliever Danny Farquhar 'stable but in critical condition' after passing out in dugout
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
Most French trains were cancelled Monday, the ninth day of a nationwide strike over a plan to take away worker benefits to allow the company to open up to competition.