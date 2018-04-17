SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jurors have found the estranged father of French train hero Spencer Stone guilty of wire and mail fraud.

Federal prosecutors in Sacramento said 59-year-old Brian Stone was found guilty of 13 charges Tuesday after a four-day trial.

Prosecutors say he devised a scheme to falsely bill an insurance company for cleanup costs at an auto parts supply business damaged by fire in 2012.

The disbarred attorney faces up to 20 years in prison at his July sentencing.

Defense attorney John Manning did not return telephone and email messages.

The case comes amid renewed interest in the 2015 terrorist attack thwarted by Stone and two childhood friends. The three star as themselves in a Clint Eastwood film, “The 15:17 to Paris.”

Stone has said he has no relationship with his father.