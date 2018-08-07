TOKYO (AP) — The brother and sister of a French tourist who disappeared in Japan nine days ago have come to try to find her.
Stanislas Veron said Tuesday that his sister Tiphaine was last seen leaving her lodging on July 29 by the owner and other guests of the Turtle Inn Nikko.
Police say the 36-year-old teaching assistant left on foot with a small shoulder bag. The small inn reported her missing the next morning. Her luggage and passport were found in her room.
A missing person alert created by her family says she has green eyes and light brown hair. It expresses concern about her health because she has epilepsy.
