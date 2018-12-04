PARIS (AP) — The French league says Saturday’s soccer game between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier has been postponed at police request amid expected anti-government protests.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is expected to announce a suspension of fuel tax hikes in an effort to appease a protest movement that plunged Paris into chaos last weekend. But the move is unlikely to end demonstrations.

The league says Saturday’s match at the Parc des Princes has been postponed because police authorities fear they won’t have enough forces available to guarantee security amid protests in the capital.

The match will be rescheduled.

