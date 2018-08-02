PARIS (AP) — A French prosecutor says that prominent French rappers Booba and Kaaris are in custody after video emerged of them fighting in Paris’ Orly airport.
Official Laure Beccuau said 12 others who were involved in the Wednesday afternoon disruptions were also in custody Thursday morning.
The video, filmed and posted online by passengers, shows multiple men scuffling and then ransacking a Duty Free store in the departure lounge in West Terminal’s Hall 1.
The 14 people were questioned for the violence by the French border police and held overnight.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Dry ice exposure leads to death of Dippin' Dots deliveryman's mother in Pierce County
- Court strikes down Trump push to cut 'sanctuary city' funds
- Police: Father was texting when he ran over toddler twice
- Mexico plane hit sudden, violent storm before crash VIEW
- Trump urges end to probe 'right now,' setting off new storm WATCH
Passengers told French media the drama led to some delayed flights.
The two rappers were reportedly heading to Barcelona for a Wednesday night performance.