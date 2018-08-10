PARIS (AP) — A top military official in the Gard, the French region that was hardest hit by violent storms and flooding, has told French media that all children were successfully rescued.
Some 119 children, many of them from Germany, were evacuated from Saint-Julien-de-Peyrolas campsite Thursday night.
On Friday, the region’s chief gendarme Colonel Laurent Haas told BFM-TV “we are certain that among the children, everyone has been recovered.”
He said 46 adults had been rescued but that search teams were still looking for a missing 67 year old, reportedly a German citizen serving as the campsite monitor. However, he said authorities were still “not certain he was actually present at the moment of the events.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mount Everest is a 'fecal time bomb.' Here's one man's idea for handling 14 tons of human waste.
- Rep. Devin Nunes, in secretly recorded tape, tells donors GOP majority is necessary to protect Trump: 'We're the only ones'
- Police: Alaska man, son caught on video killing bear, cubs
- Woman helps man short on cash, finds out he's Keith Urban
- Court upholds ex-Stanford swimmer's sex-assault conviction
Some 1,600 people were evacuated Thursday in three regions of southern France due to storms.