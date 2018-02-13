BEAUVAIS, France (AP) — A nun whose recovery from decades of spinal problems was declared a miracle insists that she is “not a star” but just a “little sister” glad to be able to walk freely again.
A French bishop declared Sunday that Bernadette Moriau’s recovery after she visited the Catholic shrine in Lourdes was a miracle.
Alessandro de Franciscis of the Lourdes Office of Medical Observations said Tuesday he led the investigation into her cure and is “totally convinced” that there is no medical explanation.
Moriau described to reporters how she gave up morphine and her leg brace after visiting the shrine, saying, “I am here to bear witness, but I am not here to make you believe me.”
Most Read Stories
- Amazon laying off corporate employees in rare cutback
- Amazon’s delivery dream is a nightmare for FedEx and UPS | Commentary
- 60-year-old man fatally shot in road-rage incident on Interstate 5 near Tacoma
- A 14-story hotel at the entrance to Pike Place Market? Not so fast, say opponents VIEW
- Many top free-agent pitchers are there for the taking — and the Mariners should sign one | Larry Stone
It was the 70th event formally recognized as an act of divine intervention at Lourdes, a pilgrimage site in southern France.