PARIS (AP) — The French defense minister says she has taken strong measures to respond to reports of sexual harassment at a top military academy.
Defense Minister Florence Parly told lawmakers on Wednesday that the sanctions include expelling some students and replacing some staff members at the Saint-Cyr school in Brittany.
Parly said: “It’s only a minority (of people), but a minority that tarnishes our institution.”
France’s Liberation newspaper reported last month that a group of male students made repeated sexist comments and engaged in other harassing behavior with the aim of pushing female students out of the school.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Washington state woman's DNA test told her she had a different father — her parents' fertility doctor
- Mueller: Trump is not criminal target of probe
- Foster family, not grandfather, to adopt 3 Kansas children
- Red Sox make several changes to Fenway Park for 2018 season
- As Sinclair's sound-alike anchors draw criticism for 'fake news' promos, Trump praises broadcaster
The academy first accepted women cadets in 1983
Originally founded by Napoleon Bonaparte, Saint-Cyr trains France’s future army officers as well as foreign students, especially from the United States and the United Kingdom.