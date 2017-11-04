PARIS (AP) — Hundreds of people are holding a memorial run through Paris to pay tribute to a slain jogger and to denounce sex abuse and violence against women.
The social media-driven initiative Saturday was prompted by the killing of 29-year-old Alexia Daval, who went for a run last Saturday near her home in eastern France and whose incinerated body was found nearby. An investigation is underway.
Runners weaved through Paris from Bastille Plaza and along the quays of the Seine River. Another run was organized in the eastern city of Strasbourg and a march is planned in Daval’s hometown of Gray.
While the circumstances of Daval’s death remain unclear, French women are increasingly speaking out about violence against women in the wake of sexual abuse allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.
Most Read Stories
- Temps drop 10 degrees in an hour ahead of Friday morning's Seattle-area snow VIEW
- Amazon chief Jeff Bezos cashes in $1 billion in stock
- Seattle home prices are so high partly because barely anyone is selling, despite chance for big profits
- Funko stock plunges in 'worst first-day return for an IPO in 17 years'
- 7 Seattle-area restaurant and bar closures, plus 2 spots with time left to say goodbye