PARIS (AP) — Hundreds of people are holding a memorial run through Paris to pay tribute to a slain jogger and to denounce sex abuse and violence against women.

The social media-driven initiative Saturday was prompted by the killing of 29-year-old Alexia Daval, who went for a run last Saturday near her home in eastern France and whose incinerated body was found nearby. An investigation is underway.

Runners weaved through Paris from Bastille Plaza and along the quays of the Seine River. Another run was organized in the eastern city of Strasbourg and a march is planned in Daval’s hometown of Gray.

While the circumstances of Daval’s death remain unclear, French women are increasingly speaking out about violence against women in the wake of sexual abuse allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.