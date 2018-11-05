PARIS (AP) — French authorities are investigating the death of a Republican Guard whose body was found inside the prime minister’s office building with their service weapon at their side.
The prime minister’s office said the body was found Monday morning at the Matignon office building, the prime minister’s Paris headquarters. It said the officer worked in the video surveillance section.
The Paris prosecutor’s office said it is investigating the death.
The prestigious Republican Guards are often used to guard government sites, including the president’s office.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- At Trump rallies, women see a hero protecting a way of life
- Pakistan bows to protesters, bars Christian from leaving
- It’s almost time to set clocks back for daylight-saving time, but what’s the point?
- Saudis call for Amazon boycott over anger at Washington Post
- Amazon could make northern Virginia its second home