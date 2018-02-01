LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Several French films are being shown at the University of Louisville and Speed Art Museum, including the national premiere of the political drama “This is Our Land.”

A U of L release says the Lucas Belvaux film will be shown Feb. 22 and 23 prior to distribution in New York this April. The film, released just before France’s presidential election, chronicles the rise of far right French politics.

Five films are being shown at U of L’s Floyd Theater on the Belknap Campus, while Speed Cinema at the Speed Art Museum will feature two French films. They are restored classic “Beauty and the Beast” and the animated drama “Louise by the Shore.”

The free films begin Thursday and continue through March 2. A list and schedule are available online .