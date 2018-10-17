PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor says legal proceedings have been opened against France’s far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon for intimidation and violence against anti-corruption investigators.
Melenchon was captured on video Tuesday angrily shouting “I am the Republic” and “kick down the doors, comrades!” before pushing an official at the Paris headquarters of his party, France Unbowed, during a raid.
Anti-corruption investigators had carried out a morning police raid on his offices that centered on two preliminary inquiries over finances in his 2017 presidential campaign and European Parliament assistances.
Melenchon, 67, dismissed the raid as “a politicized police operation.”
Other French political parties are being investigated over European parliament funds including Modem and Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally.