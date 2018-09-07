PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — French actor Gerard Depardieu has arrived in the North Korean capital ahead of celebrations to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the socialist state.
Depardieu was filmed by reporters in the lobby of a Pyongyang hotel on Friday. He refused to talk to journalists.
North Korea is gearing up to celebrate its 70th founding anniversary on Sunday. The main event as in previous years will be a military parade in Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung Square.
In August, prosecutors in Paris opened a preliminary investigation of a woman’s rape and sexual assault accusations against the actor. He denies the allegation.
Depardieu has appeared in more than 200 films over six decades. He won a Golden Globe for his performance in “Green Card,” a 1990 romantic comedy.