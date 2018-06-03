FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — The mayor of Fremont has been fined $2,250 for failing to properly disclose his business’ interests in certain contracts with the city.

The Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission decided Mayor Scott Getzschman didn’t properly disclose his family heating and air conditioning business, Getzschman Heating, had an interest in six contracts with the city. The contracts ranged from $28 to $460.

Getzschman told regulators he never intended to violate the law, but agreed to a settlement with the commission.

State law requires public officials to make any contracts they have an interest in a public agenda item. Then officials are supposed to disclose their interests in the contract.

Getzschman has been Fremont’s mayor since 2010, and before that he served on the city council for five years.