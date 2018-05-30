Share story

By
The Associated Press

RIVERTON, Wyo. (AP) — Search and rescue teams completed two successful missions in the Dubois area in northwest Wyoming over the holiday weekend.

The Ranger reports the first report came in at about 3 p.m. Friday, when a man reported that his 76-year-old wife was missing after her horse had returned home without her.

Fremont County Undersheriff Ryan Lee says she had been bucked off and injured. She was flown to a hospital where her condition was not immediately known.

At about 8 p.m. Sunday police were called about two missing men, a 26-year-old and a 32-year-old, who were overdue from a bicycling excursion in an area that is impassable due to snow.

Searchers found both men in different places late Sunday night and early Monday morning. Both men were suffering from exposure.

