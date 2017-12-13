TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — Fire officials say a freight train derailed in Massachusetts, spilling about 1,800 gallons of fuel.

The crew members were the only people on the CSX train and there were no reported injuries from the derailment in Taunton just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire Chief Timothy Bradshaw says there was no threat to the public, but state environmental officials are working to contain the fuel.

The fuel spilled from the engine, which was the only part of the train to go off the tracks. The cause is under investigation.

Because the rail line is only used for freight, no disruption to commuter services is expected.

A phone message left for CSX was not immediately returned.