LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The organization governing fraternities at the University of Kansas is canceling a policy announced earlier this week that temporarily froze social activities for the 24 fraternities.

The University of Kansas Interfraternity Council voted Thursday to rescind the freeze, which was instituted Monday. The council said the proposed social activities freeze was unconstitutional and was imposed without following proper procedures.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the council said the freeze was not voted on by the General Assembly and was supported by only two of the four executive board members.

The university said Monday the council had self-imposed the freeze because of systemic problems at the fraternities, although school officials have declined to be specific about the problems.

The four members were relieved of their IFC duties on Tuesday, pending an investigation.

