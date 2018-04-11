SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A political committee financed by hard-right conservatives in Congress’ House Freedom Caucus has endorsed New Mexico state Rep. Yvette Herrell in the race for the state’s southern congressional district.

The House Freedom Fund on Wednesday listed its endorsement of Herrell, an Alamogordo resident in the real estate business.

Herrell is competing against former Hobbs Mayor Monty Newman for the Republican nomination for the state’s second congressional district. The seat is currently held by Steve Pearce, who is running for governor.

The House Freedom Fund emphasizes its support for conservative candidates dedicated to limited government. Pearce has been a Freedom Caucus member and a regular contributor to the fund.

In a statement, Herrell called the endorsement an affirmation of her values.