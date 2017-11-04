UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Twelve days after his release from prison, Richard Dale Thomas hadn’t let go of the routines that got him through 2½ years of solitary confinement.

Every day, 1,200 pushups.

Pacing to the point of exhaustion.

Keeping his distance from unfamiliar people.

“You get used to being by yourself for so long, when you get out, you’re not used to people being near you and touching you,” the 32-year-old Uniontown man said.

He was trying to avoid the behaviors — breaking things, mostly, and “snapping out” at authority — that got him “hole time” totaling nearly 1,000 days, during each of which he spent 23 hours by himself. “I was losing my mind because I was locked up in the hole.”

States including Colorado, Texas and California have begun to reduce the use of enforced solitude —-sometimes called “segregation.” Two years ago, state Corrections Secretary John Wetzel called it “unprecedented . that you have the corrections field open up the books and look at segregation and say, ‘Look, we need to do better.'”

But if “better” means fewer people in solitary confinement, then his department hasn’t improved. As of late September, Pennsylvania had 1,235 inmates in disciplinary cells — 2.6 percent of the prison population — up from 2.3 percent in late 2015.

The department declined repeated requests for an interview on the topic, made over two weeks. A spokeswoman wrote in email that the department has, for two years, worked to review its use of restricted housing and hopes “to reduce the use of restricted housing without sacrificing the safety of staff and the institution.”

The department claims that by some measures, it has trimmed the use of solitary confinement, which means 23 hours per day in a cell, sometimes with a cellmate. At the end of 2016, the average time an inmate spent in restricted housing was five months, down from six months the year before, and the median time was 39 days, down from 47.

The lengthiest tenure in segregation, though, was 16 years.

Jules Lobel, a law professor at the University of Pittsburgh, has sued prison systems over their isolation practices. “Even though Wetzel presents himself as a reformer,” he said, “the reality is that the reforms are very slow moving in Pennsylvania.”

“I was bad, man”

“I don’t listen to music when I’m walking down the street. I need to hear if someone’s coming up on me,” said Richard Thomas, as he stood on his mother’s front porch seven weeks after his release. “I gotta be on point with my surroundings.”

In stores, his anger surges if another shopper cuts into the path of his cart. He can’t bear standing in checkout lines. He’ll joke around one minute, then explode into a tirade, then quickly calm down.

“I’ve always had anger issues,” he said. “It got worse from being locked up in the hole for 2½ years.”

A crack problem drove the burglaries that put him in prison. Then on June 1, 2014, as he was approaching eligibility for parole, he broke a rule at the State Correctional Institution Greene. During “count,” when inmates are supposed to stand in their cells and be tallied, he sat. He was sentenced to a month in disciplinary custody.

“I lost my parole right then and there,” he said. “I ended up snapping out,” smashing a television and earning more hole time.

He went on a lonely rampage. For two years, he was disciplined multiple times each month, for abusive language, contraband, destroying property, disobeying orders and making threats. He sabotaged his plumbing, swallowed a razor blade, and “damaged around 100 cells,” he said, as he was shifted from prison to prison, hole to hole.

“I was bad, man,” he said.

Solitary confinement turns bad to worse, according to some psychiatrists.

Left with no socialization and no decisions to make, prisoners suffer “the decimation of life skills,” said Terry Kupers, a psychiatrist who was a witness against California’s prison system, and wrote the new book Solitary: The Inside Story of Supermax Isolation and How We Can Abolish It.

“On average, what happens is, they become very anxious, panicked even, when they are around strangers or in crowds,” he said, “and it comes from being isolated for so long.”

Forced reforms

Due to a 2015 settlement forced by Disability Rights Pennsylvania, the state no longer uses solitary confinement to punish seriously mentally ill inmates. Inmates with psychiatric problems deemed less severe, as was Thomas, still get hole time.

In September 2016, five years after the United Nations’ expert on torture called for a ban on solitary confinement terms longer than 15 days, Pennsylvania was in court, defending its right to keep people locked down for decades. U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner, though, ordered that Arthur Johnson, then 64, be returned to SCI Greene’s general population after 36 years in solitary.

Courts are forcing other states to shift away from using indefinite solitude as a punishment.

The Southern Poverty Law Center is suing the Alabama Department of Corrections over its practices of putting people in solitary for certain behaviors, and due to crowded prison conditions.

In June, a federal judge in the case wrote, “Mental-health and correctional professionals have recognized that long-term isolation resulting from segregation, or solitary confinement, has crippling consequences for mental health.” Citing the testimony of plaintiff’s expert Dr. Craig Haney, he noted, “isolation of the type experienced by prisoners in segregation has harmful psychological effects even on those who are not mentally ill, and even mentally healthy prisoners can develop mental illness such as depression, psychosis, and anxiety disorder during a prolonged period of isolation.”

As a result of a case litigated in part by Lobel, California has moved thousands of prisoners out of long-term solitary confinement.

In September, Texas formally ended the use of solitary confinement as a punishment for any single violation. (The state still has around 4,000 inmates in “administrative segregation” because they are viewed as general security threats.) For routine violations, Texas prisons take away an inmate’s privileges, put him in a higher security unit, or take away credit for “good time” that might otherwise lead to early release.

Why give up “hole time” as a standard disciplinary tool? “At the end of the day,” said Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Jason Clark, “we determined that we didn’t need it.”

And this month, Colorado corrections Director Rick Raemisch, who spent 20 hours in solitary in 2014 and wrote that it left him “twitchy and paranoid,” announced that the state will no longer isolate inmates for more than 15 consecutive days.

Dire prospects, no net

For someone like Richard Thomas, there aren’t many programs or services to help him rebuilt his life or find full-time work. He has access to certain public benefits, such as Medicaid and food assistance. But he’s most interested in finding a job.

“I want to work for my money,” he said. “I ain’t no (expletive) charity case. I work hard for my money and that’s the way I want it.”

An American Civil Liberties Union report released earlier this year on the benefits of hiring formerly incarcerated people found “a lack of stable employment increases the likelihood that an individual will return to jail or prison; research has found that joblessness is the single most important predictor of recidivism.”

Bill Thompson, executive director for the Westmoreland Fayette Workforce Investment Board, said his agency doesn’t offer any services specific to ex-offenders, though he said they are free to take advantage of the services offered to the general public. “If he walked in (the CareerLink offices), someone would provide one-on-one case management support and based on that discussion, try to lay out a reemployment plan,” Thompson said.

The Department of Corrections is currently “fleshing out” a process of referring departing inmates to CareerLink, a spokeswoman wrote.

“If people are coming out of the state prison with no work skills and no support system from the corrections system to help them find work, then what are our expectations as a society?” asked Ken Regal, executive director of South Side-based anti-hunger advocacy group Just Harvest. “There is not the kind of comprehensive safety net to get people fully back on their feet. That ought to be our goal.”

Struggling to stay calm

Richard Thomas said that in his experience, the hole is “not a place of rehabilitation. It’s a place of hell.”

In August 2016, a deputy warden at SCI Mahanoy came to him with an offer: Behave for four months, and he could get out of the hole. He kept his end of the deal, and the warden let him out of the hole at year’s end. In August, with little warning, the state recalculated his time served and sent him home, nearly a year earlier than he’d expected.

“I’m just so thankful he’s out,” said his mother, Dorothy Isler, as they talked in her living room. She’s worried, though. “He’s got so much anger, when he gets mad,” she said. “This is terrifying for me.

“When you’re mad,” she said to him, “you’re not my son.”

“I’m fine now — I think. I’m better than I was,” he answered. He’s been fishing and driving golf balls with the 9-year-old son he hadn’t seen in years, and trying to scrape together money for birthday and Christmas presents. He’s working odd jobs, and hoping to be hired somewhere, though he feels temperamentally unfit for jobs like fry cook or supermarket worker.

“It’s a struggle out here to keep my calm and not snap out over every little thing,” he explained. “Solitary confinement changed me. It has a lot to do with the struggles that I try to deal with.”

