PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A ride-sharing company and an Oregon state tourism group are offering free wagon rides in downtown Portland to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the Oregon Trail.

The East Oregonian reports that free wagon rides will run through an Oregon Historical Society route in the city this week, on August 28 through 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

The promotional events will be led by two Umatilla County wagon drivers, Vickie Leonard and Brian Cook, will navigate Portland streets with Leonard’s wagon and Cook’s mules, Mary and Jean.

It’s being paid for by Travel Oregon and the ride-sharing company Lyft.

The Oregon Trail in the 1840s catapulted America’s east-west migration with pioneers making the trek in ox-drawn covered wagons, and later inspired a cult-favorite computer game.

