OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Free towing will be offered in Nebraska and Iowa on Halloween to discourage drunken driving.
AAA and Anheuser-Busch Wholesalers are co-sponsoring the towing program again this year. The free service is available to everyone, not just AAA members.
Anyone who calls (855) 286-9246 can get a tow of up to 10 miles anytime Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. AAA will transport the person calling and their vehicle.
The towing service has been offered in certain areas on holidays since 1998.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- 'Inmates running the prison' on NFL protests? Players — including Seahawks — take shots at Texans owner's comment
- TICKET ALERT: Here's how to buy tickets for 'Hamilton' at Paramount Theatre
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- UW freshman tight end Hunter Bryant exits UCLA game with leg injury