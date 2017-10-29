OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Free towing will be offered in Nebraska and Iowa on Halloween to discourage drunken driving.

AAA and Anheuser-Busch Wholesalers are co-sponsoring the towing program again this year. The free service is available to everyone, not just AAA members.

Anyone who calls (855) 286-9246 can get a tow of up to 10 miles anytime Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. AAA will transport the person calling and their vehicle.

The towing service has been offered in certain areas on holidays since 1998.