MEXICO CITY (AP) — A hippopotamus that has been roaming loose in a swampy area of southern Mexico has been caught and transported to a zoo.
Mexico’s office for environmental protection said Tuesday that experts had lured the 1,320-pound (600 kilogram) animal into a cage after issuing a call “asking for the help of the community, to allow specialists to do their job and capture and transfer Tyson.”
Residents of Las Choapas in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz had nicknamed the hippo Tyson after it appeared nearby.
Nobody knows where it came from, but hippos are not native to the country. Townspeople apparently resisted efforts to trap the animal, which authorities said could pose a danger to the public and native species.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire VIEW
- Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona VIEW
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Sheriff: 1 student dead, 2 wounded in Maryland high school VIEW
- Package believed to be bound for Austin explodes at Texas FedEx facility, police say