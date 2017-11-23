PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is again extending the holiday tradition of free street parking in several city neighborhoods as a way to encourage shoppers to buy local.

The Democratic mayor announced the initiative Wednesday at PVDonuts.

The city will offer two hours of free parking from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting Friday and going through Jan. 1.

Free parking will be offered in commercial districts including downtown, around Atwells Avenue, Broad Street, Olneyville Square, Wayland Square and on Hope, Thayer and Wickenden Streets.

It’s part of the mayor’s #ThinkPVD campaign to encourage residents and visitors to take advantage of shops and restaurants in Providence during the holiday season.

The city is also holding a two-day celebration next week featuring tree lighting ceremonies, vendors and music for the holidays.