RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Commonwealth University students will provide free health screenings and wellness education at the 11th annual wellness block party.

The event will take place Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in Richmond.

Students will provide a variety of general health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol and blood pressure checks. Vision services and HIV screenings will also be offered. Physicians and clinical psychologists will be available for consults.

Representatives of several VCU health sciences schools and community health organizations are providing services.

The event will include wellness and healthy lifestyle resources from more than 80 organizations. Hunger-relief organizations will distribute produce to families attending the event.

The event is open to the public.