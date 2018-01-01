CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire state parks are again participating in a national initiative to encourage people to start the new year outdoors.

For the eighth years, state parks will host free hikes in five locations on Monday.

At Silver Lake State Park in Hollis, volunteers and staff will be on hand for a pet-friendly 1-mile hike. In Portsmouth, volunteers will lead a hike along the Little Harbor Loop Trail. Other hikes will be offered at Milan Hill State Park, Pisgah State Park in Winchester and Wellington State Park in Alexandria.

Some towns are also hosting similar events.