A program that delivers free drinking water to households affected by high nitrate levels in the Lower Yakima Valley has been extended another year.

With renewed state funds, the project will run until 2024, Yakima Health District officials said.

The health district’s pilot project provides residents affected by nitrate contamination with safe drinking water and surveys them to gauge community interest and engagement on the issue.

The program also provides residents with educational material regarding nitrate contamination, adverse health effects caused by exposure, and tips for lessening the chances of developing health issues.

The program distributes bottled water to more than 40 households and nearly 200 individuals twice per month. Though it was funded for one year and scheduled to end in June 2023, an extension from the state Department of Health will keep the program running until June 2024.

Nitrates found in Lower Valley wells

Since the early 2000s, studies done by local, state and national agencies have found high concentrations of nitrates in residential drinking-water wells in the Lower Valley. While nitrates naturally occur in soil, ingesting high concentrations can be potentially fatal for infants and vulnerable adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. High levels of nitrates can decrease blood’s ability to carry oxygen.

Advertising

A 2012 Environmental Protection Agency study linked dairies in the Lower Valley and their overuse of fertilizers to the contamination. The dairy industry disputed the EPA’s findings in a lawsuit that was dismissed in 2021. A consent decree required dairies to take steps to limit contamination.

The households selected to participate in the program are part of the Lower Yakima Valley Groundwater Management Area and draw water from wells that have nitrate levels consistently above state standards. The management area extends from Parker south to include areas around Zillah, Granger, Grandview and Mabton.

Stephanie Ruiz, a spokesperson for the health district, said in an email that program staff is looking for alternative funding sources to keep the program running past next summer. The total amount of funding required wasn’t immediately available.

Residents lacked awareness of health risks

Ruiz said initial survey results showed a lack of awareness among Lower Valley residents regarding the contamination.

“Our goal in collecting this information was to develop water safety educational materials to inform community members and reduce their exposure to nitrate and other well water safety concerns,” Ruiz said.

In a board of health meeting earlier this year, Jocelyn Castillo, a public health technician with the district, said preliminary survey results showed 29% of Lower Valley residents avoided drinking their well water. After the pilot program started, that number rose to 77%.

Advertising

The pilot program aims to survey 500 households before it ends. Ruiz said that goal is yet to be reached.

Lower Valley residents interested in filling out the survey can do so online by visiting the health district’s survey webpage. The survey is also in Spanish.

Santiago Ochoa’s reporting for the Yakima Herald-Republic is possible with support from Report for America and community members through the Yakima Valley Community Fund. For information on republishing, email news@yakimaherald.com.